Police arrest 12 people, impound 900 bags of Charcoal in Aswa West

The police in Aswa West have arrested twelve people accused of violating the Presidential Executive Order Number three on banning commercial charcoal business in northern Uganda.

The suspects, all male, were picked up on June 11 during a security operation conducted in Amuru and Gulu districts manned by the Aswa West Regional Environmental Protection Police Unity (EPPU) and National Forestry Authority.

Mr David Ongom Mudong, the Aswa River Region Police Spokesperson said on June 12 that eight suspects were rounded up from Kilak Corner Forest Reserve in Amuru District while four others were found in four trucks transporting over 900 bags of charcoal from Gulu City.

"The Aswa West Regional Environmental Protection Unit (EPPU) together with National Forestry Authority (NFA) early this week conducted a serious operation that led to the arrest of 12 illegal commercial charcoal dealers contrary to the Presidential Order III that banned such engagements," Mr Mudong noted in a press statement on June 12.

He added; "They were found cutting and burning charcoals and also engaging in illegal activities of growing crops like maize inside the forest.’’

He disclosed that the suspects` files had already been prepared noting that they would be arraigned before the courts of law. The impounded bags of charcoal were pending a court order for auctioning.

The impounded vehicles, Fuso Fighter Trucks with registration numbers UAZ 041P, UBK 130E, UAP 963U and UAY 099U, and the bags of charcoal are currently parked in the NFA offices in Gulu City.

Presidential Executive Order No.3 was issued in May 2023. It aimed at addressing complaints of illegal land acquisition by migrant cattle keepers, and abetting environmental injustices in northern Uganda.

However, leaders within the region raised concerns that its implementation which started in November 2023 had stagnated yet the vices continued.

Speaking during the homecoming ceremony of State Minister for Northern Uganda Rehabilitation, Dr Kenneth Omona held in Gulu City in May 2024, Kilak North MP Anthony Akol tasked the government to implement the order.