Police arrest 13 Sipi SS students over strike

Police in Kapchorwa District are holding 13 students of Sipi Secondary School for masterminding and involving in a school strike.

The strike that took place on Tuesday followed the school administration’s decision to suspend two students after they were suspected of breaking window glasses.

The suspended students instead mobilized others for a strike that saw many school properties destroyed including; the perimeter fence, window panes and classroom blocks. The students also blocked the road to the school and started stoning the teachers and residents.

Police led by the District Police Commander, Mr Joseph Bakaleke, intervened to calm the situation and arrested the ringleaders.

"A few students who were given suspension decided to come back and incite others and we have picked a few ringleaders. We are taking them to police to investigate and if possible present them to courts of law for prosecution for causing damage to the school," he said.

He thanked the community for being alert and identifying the culprits and discouraged those who sell drugs to students.

Mr Johnson Limo, the school head teacher said that they are shocked by what happened.

"Everything happened so fast, it was sophisticatedly planned and we condemn those barbarian behaviours and everyone who took part will be penalized," he said.

Mr Johnson Chelangat, the chairperson of Munarya Sub County said that what the students did on Tuesday had never happened at the school.