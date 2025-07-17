Police arrest 14 ‘bouncers’, impound vehicle ahead of NRM primaries in Dokolo

Police in northern Uganda have arrested 14 men suspected of being hired to incite violence during Thursday’s National Resistance Movement (NRM) parliamentary primaries in Dokolo South.

The suspects, believed to be bouncers, were traveling in a taxi with registration number UBP 983P when they were intercepted around 9pm on Wednesday at Rego-Rego along the Lira–Dokolo highway, authorities confirmed.

Mr Patrick Jimmy Okema, spokesperson for North Kyoga Regional Police, said the suspects and the vehicle are being held at Dokolo Central Police Station as investigations continue.

“The motive is yet to be established. However, preliminary findings indicate they were hired to cause violence,” Okema said in a Thursday statement.

He added: “We would like to send a very strong warning to those who call themselves bouncers to desist from involving themselves in security work. Their operation is illegal and not recognised by the Constitution.”

He did not name the candidate allegedly linked to the hiring of the suspects.

The development comes amid heightened political activity in Dokolo South, where veteran lawmaker Felix Okot Ogog, who has served in Parliament for 30 consecutive years, faces stiff competition from four other NRM contenders Richard Obura, Leo Odur, Denis Ekoch, and George Omoding.

Police have increased patrols across the district to prevent electoral violence, which has marred several NRM primaries across the country.

A Monitor tally shows that more than seven campaign-linked deaths have been reported in different parts of Uganda during the build up to Thursday's vote.

Local authorities have urged candidates to restrain their supporters and uphold peace during the voting process.