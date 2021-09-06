Police arrest 200 in city swoop

By Andrew Bagala More by this Author

Police have arrested more than 200 revellers after raiding a dozen bars for flouting Ministry of Health guidelines on coronavirus in Kampala City at the weekend.

The bars raided are in the townships of Busega, Lugogo, and Wandegeya, Bukoto and Kira in Wakiso District.

Some of the revellers were picked on the rooftop of bars where they had found refuge after they heard that the police surrounded the drink joints at night.

Kampala Metropolitan Police deputy spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire said none of the arrested suspects would be given police bond as per the guidance of the director of police operations Edward Ochom, but they would be taken to court today or tomorrow.

“More than 200 suspects were arrested from Cayene Bar in Bukoto, New Best Hotel in Busega, bars around Lugogo and DV8 in Wandegeya. It should be noted that operating bars is still against the guidelines that were issued by the Ministry of Health,” Mr Owoyesigyire said yesterday.

While President Museveni was announcing a 42-day lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus in July, he said entertainment centres that break the health guidelines should be stripped off their trading licences.

Many entertainment centres had started reopening after cases of Covid dropped in the country.

Mr Owoyesigyire said those who hid in toilets, ceiling and rooftop to avoid arrest didn’t make it.

“Our officers took their time and searched every place of the affected bars to make sure none is left behind,” he said.

Several family members and friends of the arrested revellers spent the entire day yesterday at different police stations to secure their release.

Bars have been under lock and key since April last year.

Several renowned entertainment centres have abandoned prime spaces because they couldn’t meet running expenses when they aren’t operating.

President Museveni said bars could only reopen when the country has vaccinated at least five millions people .

Less than two million Ugandans have been vaccinated.