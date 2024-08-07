23-year-old man arrested over burning mother, sister to death

Police in Kapelebyong district have apprehended a young man suspected of murdering his mother and sister in a house fire last evening.

The suspect, identified as William Otuko, allegedly hacked his mother, Grace Asele, and sister, Juliet Adeke, with a hacking instrument before setting their grass-thatched house ablaze. He then reportedly fled to neighboring villages in Onganyakonye, Kapelebyong Sub County, before being taken into custody.

The East Kyoga Regional Police Commander, Ms Damalie Nachuha, confirmed the incident, suggesting it might be connected to domestic violence and potential mental health issues on the suspect's part. She mentioned that the bodies of the deceased have been taken to Amuria District Hospital for a postmortem examination.

Ms Immaculate Apiding, a close neighbor in Aditetau village, Amaseniko parish, Kapelebyong sub-county, reported that Otuko had been exhibiting signs of mental instability, which the villagers had not taken seriously.

“After the incident happened, the villagers tried to reach out to the scene, but it was too late. The suspect had fled the home,” Ms Apiding explained.

Mr Robert Okitoi Erisat, the former LC5 for Amuria and a resident of the same parish, said Otuko sneaked back home this morning, where he was found sleeping. The police have since arrested him and taken him to Kapelebyong Central Police Station.

“The boy had earlier shown mental issues, but the community took too long to notice. He has been denying the locals access to a community borehole next to their home,” Mr Okitoi explained.

Mr Okitoi noted that the use of bitter drugs among young men has started to impair their judgment, leading to violent behavior.

Mr Jimmy Eriau, the area LC3 chairperson for Kapelebyong sub-county, confirmed that Otuko, 23, had a history of using marijuana and had previously expressed intentions of harming others.