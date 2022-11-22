Police arrest 29 drone drivers in operation

Police have arrested 29 drivers of Toyota Hiace minivans, locally known as drones, that were operating as passenger service vehicles (PSVs) without licences.

The spokesperson of the Directorate of Traffic and Road Safety, ASP Farida Nampiima, told journalists in Kampala yesterday that the drivers have been taken to court for prosecution.

“We arrested 29 drivers on the road from November 16 to November 18. The ongoing operation is countrywide,” Ms Nampiima said.

Ms Nampiima advises all those who wish to use drones as taxis to go to the Ministry of Works and Transport and get licences.

“Let us operate with the requirements because the PSV operations are clear,” she said.

The police also said in the ongoing operation on errant motorcyclists, 4,392 motorcycles have been impounded, of which 3,660 were issued Express Penalty Scheme (EPS) tickets.

Ms Nampiima said they anticipate a heavy traffic flow as schools close for the holidays on Friday.

“We advise you to plan your journey early to avoid rushing and driving carelessly,” she said.

Between November 13 to 19, a total of 337 road accidents were registered and out of these, 50 were fatal, 168 were serious and 119 were minor, according to police.

The accidents according to Ms Nampiima were attributed to reckless driving, overspeeding, reckless pedestrians, and not respecting road signage.

Meanwhile, the Prisons Service has issued eight security guidelines aimed at curbing the rising attacks against security personnel.

The directives were issued by the prison’s spokesperson, Mr Frank Mayanja Baine, yesterday.