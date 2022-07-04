Police arrest 30 Asians over lack of working permits

More than 30 Asian nationals without working permits, mostly of Indian, Pakistani, and of Chinese origin have been arrested in a joint operation conducted by police and Immigration department in Kampala City.

The operation was led by the Directorate of Citizenship and Immigration Control at the weekend.

Mr Simon Peter Mundeyi, the Internal Affairs spokesperson, said most of the Asians enter the country using tourist visas and seek for jobs.

“Some of them enter the country on student visas and experts in companies or on dependents’ passes (wives and immediate family members), but you find them working in factories, supermarkets and hardware shops without work permits,” Mr Mundeyi said.

He said they would screen them and deport the culprits . Mr Mundeyi also revealed that the exercise would continue during weekends, holidays and at night.

“We carried out our operation during the weekend because they think we do not operate on such days,” he said.

“It was conducted within the law. Anyone who enters Uganda illegally has abused the laws of the country,” the Immigrations official added.

Remedy

He advised foreigners with expired work permits to renew them.

“For those whose work permits have expired, they have been asked to renew them but with the help of their embassies in Kampala because many of them [foreigners] now attempt to change nationality after knowing their permits have expired, which is against the law.”

The Directorate of Immigration offers a number of services among them border management, processing and issuing of visas, processing and issuing of national ID and regional travel documents and deportation of illegal immigrants.