Police arrest 40-year-old woman for stealing newborn baby 

The territorial police in Mityana District on Wednesday arrested a 40-year-old woman for allegedly stealing a newborn baby from Mityana hospital.

According to the Wamala Regional Police spokesperson, Ms Rachel Kawala, police received a report of a stolen child on Tuesday at around 4pm and immediately swung into action.

“It is alleged that the newborn baby was stolen from the mother Aisha Namutebi, 20, four hours after delivery,” she said.

She said the suspect identified as Prossy Nakalanzi, a resident of Kassambya, Watuba Parish, Kikandwa Sub County was tracked down by their task teams who arrested her from the home of one Costa Nanfuka of Kyengeza Village, Malangala Sub County in Mityana District.

Mr Martin Okoyo, the District Police Commander of Mityana, said the child’s mother had gone for antenatal care together with her husband but got into labour. The husband had to rush back home to collect some items including clothes.

“The suspect pretended to help the mother who was unable to take the baby for immunization after delivery. By around 11am the suspect disappeared from the hospital but her out routes were identified with the help the CCTVs installed at the hospital,” he said.

Preliminary findings indicate that the suspect wanted to please her husband who had been asking her to bear him a child.

According to police, Nakalanzi had lied to her husband with whom she stays apart that she was pregnant.