Police arrest 54 students at ’smoking festival’

Police on Monday arrested 54 students including eight girls of Old Kampala Secondary School for allegedly participating in a 'smoking festival' organised in Kibulooka, Nansana West Ward, Nansana Municipality in Wakiso District.

The arrests came after area residents reported excessive noise coming from a students' party.

Deputy Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson, ASP Luke Owoyesigyire, said they responded to a distress call and raided the house where loud music was being played. The police found the students in possession of various intoxicating substances, including khat, Shisha, alcohol, and other drugs.

According to Mr Owoyesigyire, all the students were found to have identification cards from Old Kampala SS.

“They are currently in custody at Lubigi police station while we locate their parents and engage with their school," Owoyesigyire explained.

The Head Teacher of Old Kampala SS, Mr Williams Ssuuna, in an interview with URN on Tuesday said that only 30 of the 54 students arrested belonged to Old Kampala SS, while the remaining individuals attended undisclosed schools.

Mr Ssuuna explained that the school had organised a promotional party for Senior Four and Senior Six candidates on Saturday last week. However, he received information that some students, along with their peers from other schools, had arranged an after-party in Nansana-Kibulooka.

"I called the students and warned them not to participate in anything outside this school premises. I also alerted the police including giving them details of the venue as we had been tipped. But I don't know why the police delayed to act," he said.

He also questioned the lack of concern from parents regarding their children's whereabouts until they were apprehended by the police.

"Imagine a child is outside up to 11 pm and there's no parent getting concerned. They only called us after they learned that their children were being held at Lubigi Police Station. The parents are again defending their children instead of condemning their actions. That reveals the kind of life the children are living in their homes," Mr Ssuuna said.

The 54 students are out on bond, and the police have initiated discussions with the schools and parents involved.

Mr Ssuuna disclosed that expulsion letters were being drafted for the ringleaders, who would only be permitted to return to the school to sit for their final exams.

"In every group, there are always ringleaders. We have identified them and we are taking action against them. Those who have already filled out UNEB forms will return to sit their exams. Those who have not yet filled the forms they should find elsewhere," he said.