Police arrest 60 youths over attacks on Northern Bypass

Motorists and pedestrians use the Northern Bypass recently. PHOTO/JOSEPH KIGGUNDU

By  Andrew Bagala

What you need to know:

  • The suspects, who have been attacking motorists, are aged between 14 and 25.

Police have arrested 60 youths believed to be behind the attacks on motor vehicles and pedestrians on the Northern Bypass.
Police spokesperson Fred Enanga said they arrested more than 78 suspects, but after screening, they ended up with 60 who will be taken to court.  

