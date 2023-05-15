Police arrest boy over defiling two-year-old girl

Police in Kibuku District have arrested a 16-year-old boy for allegedly defiling a two-year-old child.

The North Bukedi Regional Police spokesperson, ASP Immaculate Alaso, confirmed the development, saying a case of aggravated defilement was reported at Kibuku police station.

ASP Alaso said the mother of the victim found out about the incident from a neighbour, who urged her to take the child for examination.

“The incident occurred in Tirinyi B Zone, Tirinyi Town Council. Investigations have been instituted. This is quite unfortunate and regrettable for such minor to be defiled. The victim was subjected to medical examinations and defilement was confirmed,” she said.

“This incident of aggravated defilement, especially to do with a minor of two years would be investigated thoroughly and the suspect arraigned in the courts of law once investigations are complete,” ASP Alaso added.

In a related development, Police in Budaka District are holding a primary school teacher for allegedly defiling and impregnated a 15-year-old Primary Five pupil. The suspect was a teacher at Kiryolo Primary School.

ASP Alaso said the father of the victim reported the case to police after the daughter opened up to him following threats from the suspects to kill her.