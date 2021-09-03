Police arrest businessman over hacking of Kyotera woman

By Ambrose Musasizi More by this Author

Police in Kyotera District have arrested one suspect, a businessman in Kyotera Town in connection with the hacking of Ms Maria Nakyanzi, 61, a resident of Kyango-Kazo cell in Kasaali Town Council, Kyotera District.

The suspect, a coffee trader, and another who is still on the run, are said to have been behind the Wednesday night attack on Ms Nakyanzi, 61, who survived with severe injuries, as she nearly lost her arm.

According to Mr Asan Kasingye, the Chief Political Commissar, investigations helped them identify the one who hacked Ms Nakyanzi and soon the hacker will be captured.

Mr Kasingye together with other top security officers camped in the Greater Masaka region on Monday this week in a bid to reinforce securiy organs to counter the machete-wielding assailants who have wreaked havoc in the area.

“Police have already identified the hacker who cut Ms Nakyanzi to the point of almost having her right arm off. It’s better that he hands himself over to us because we shall get him by all means,” he said.

Mr Barrack Sunday, the Kyotera District Police Commander (DPC) confirmed the arrest saying the suspect is to help them in investigations.

Advertisement

“We are currently holding one suspect who will help us in tracing the other and they are linked to hacking Ms Nakyanzi, a resident of Kyango-Kazo Cell who narrowly survived death on Wednesday night,” he said.

Mr Kasingye further urged residents in Rakai and Kyotera districts to be vigilant and form groups that will help in their self-defence as security also continues to bring the vice to an end.

“By being vigilant, responding quickly to emergencies and phone calls from the community in case of any security threat, police with the help of the community, will overpower and capture the assailants,” he noted.

Police in the Greater Masaka area have recorded 28 deaths in the last one month though two of the killings are related to domestic violence and robbery.