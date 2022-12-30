Police arrest car vandals at Kisekka

Mr Justus Byarugaba, whose car side mirror had been damaged, on June 12 went to Kisekka market in Kampala to have it repaired.

Unfortunately, thugs, disguised as mechanics, dismantled his car without his knowledge and asked for an inflated price of Shs10m for their labour.

When Mr Byarugaba refused to pay the money, the thugs beat him up and robbed him of Shs50,000.

He ran to police who helped him remove his car from the scene. However, the suspects had already fled.

According to police, the gang known as “Banzege group” has for long terrorised people from Kisekka Market, especially motorists. Their trick is to dismantle the cars and inflate the cost of repair. If a customer gives in, they have accomplished their mission. If they resist, they are attacked.

Speaking to journalists on Wednesday, Ms Claire Nabakka, the deputy police spokesperson, said they arrested the gang leader.

“Police have finally arrested Ismail Mpalanyi, alias Atilibo Biba, the leader of “Banzege” group of thugs that have been terrorising unsuspecting victims in Kisekka market,” Ms Nabakka said.

They also arrested two other gang members Godfrey Bagalana and Ronald Sembogo who are detained at the Central Police Station in Kampala.

“The three have been charged and will appear before court on charges of aggravated robbery,” Ms Nabakka said.