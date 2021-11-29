Police arrest couple for killing 12-year-old daughter

A couple in Bulambuli District is being held at Bulambuli Central Police Station for reportedly beating their 12-year-old daughter to death on Sunday.

The suspects, both residents of Kikolo Village, Namisuni Sub- County in Bulambuli District, will be arraigned in court and charged with murder as soon as investigations are complete, according to Elgon region police spokesperson Mr Rogers Taitika.

Mr Taitika said, the deceased identified as Lofisa Neumbe, had been sent by her mother to go and collect Shs40,000 from somewhere, from which she picked Shs500 to buy a doughnut because she was hungry.

“When she arrived home, her mother started beating her. Shortly the child developed health complications which prompted the mother to rush her to a nearby clinic where she was pronounced dead,”Mr Taitika said.

The body has been taken to Mbale city mortuary for postmortem as investigations continue.