Police arrest couple for killing 12-year-old daughter

  • The suspects, both residents of Kikolo Village, Namisuni Sub- County in Bulambuli District, will be arraigned in court and charged with murder as soon as investigations are complete, according to Elgon region police spokesperson Mr Rogers Taitika. 

A couple in Bulambuli District is being held at Bulambuli Central Police Station for reportedly beating their 12-year-old daughter to death on Sunday.

