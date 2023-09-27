Police arrest director over forged 2022 Uneb results

Police have arrested the director of St Mary’s Secondary School in Mbale City, who allegedly faked results for the Uganda Certificate of Education (UCE) and Uganda Advanced Certificate of Education (UACE).

He allegedly cooked the results after Uganda National Examinations Board (Uneb) withheld the school’s results for failure to pay fees.

The school director, who has been on the run since March, was arrested in his office on Monday.

Sources said the director and other school administrators reportedly issued fake examination results to hoodwink the affected students and their parents.

The Elgon Regional Police Spokesperson, Mr Rogers Taitika, said: “We have arrested the school director for issuing forged results to students and failure to give students their results. Parents claim that they paid school fees and the Uneb registration fees.”

“We are still hunting for other school managers to help us in our investigations,” he added.

Mr Taitika said they are holding the director on charges of receiving money under false pretense, forgery, and embezzlement.

Records show that 87 students sat for UCE and 16 students sat for UACE exams at the centre. It is alleged that the school didn’t remit money they collected from more than 100 candidates to Uneb.

This prompted the exam body to withhold the candidate’s results pending the clearance of the examination fees.

Mr Milton Makunya, the former school head teacher dismissed allegations of embezzling registration money for the students. “That’s not true, I didn’t even embezzle a coin,” Mr Makunya said yesterday.

He added: “I left the school. The director and his wife ate the students’ money because they manage the finances at school. So let them pay.”

The Mbale Resident City Commissioner (RCC), Mr John Rex Aachilla, said: “I directed Mbale City Division Police Commander to arrest the director. ”

The RCC said he has now recommended to the Ministry of Education to de-register the school.