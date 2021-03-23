Police arrest eight over murders in Kakumiro

By Alex Tumuhimbise More by this Author

Police in Kakumiro District are holding about eight suspects for allegedly participating in the brutal shooting and killing of a woman in Mpasana Town Council on Wednesday last week.

The deceased, Rose Nakabito, a wife to Mr Charles Magembe, the Saaza Chief of Bugangaizi East in Bunyoro Kitara Kingdom, was shot twice by armed assailants. She died as she was being rushed to Kakumiro Health Center IV.

The Kakumiro District Police Commander, Mr Twaha Buyinza told journalists on Monday that about eight people had been arrested in connection to the incident. He said other suspects are still at large.

"In the Mpasana murder case, we have eight suspects in our custody. We are investigating the case and we will get all the suspects and charge them accordingly,” he said.

Police preliminary investigation indicates that two armed men on March 17 invaded the home of Mr Magembe and shot his wife dead.

Narrating the ordeal, Magembe said as he was watching the 9pm news bulletin, two men came to his home and demanded to talk to him claiming that they had brought some documents from the court for him to receive.

“Before I could get out to see who they were, I heard two gunshots which ended my wife’s life,” he said.

"In other incidents like Kisiita where a mobile money agent was attacked, we have clues that are leading us to the suspects. We have one UPDF deserter in custody to help us in investigations," Mr Twaha said.

The Kakumiro District Deputy Internal Security Officer, Mr David Kamanda, said all security agencies in the district are working tirelessly to ensure that the situation normalises.

Robberies

On Thursday night, four armed robbers attacked a Centenary Bank agent and took an unspecified amount of money from her. The incident took place at around 9pm in Kisiita town council, Kakumiro District.

It is alleged that the robbers who disguised as clients approached, Ms Ruth Atuhaire, 27, as she was transacting her normal business in her office. They then put her at gunpoint and ordered her to surrender whatever she had.

When Atuhaire refused, they hit her on the forehead using a blunt object before grabbing an unspecified amount of money and made off with it.

The robbers then fired several bullets indiscriminately hitting Mr Benson Museveni, 35, who is also a resident of the same area. Museveni is admitted at Hoima Regional Referral Hospital.

Mr Julius Hakiza, the Albertine region police spokesperson said police managed to recover cartridges of the bullets fired which he said will be used in tracking the gun used in the aggravated robbery.

Similar incidents

In October 2020, armed men robbed Shs16 million from a businesswoman in Kuhuna Trading Centre in Kakumiro District.

On April 7, 2019, at around 9pm, two unidentified people attacked Moses Mugisha, a mobile money operator at Mpongo Trading Centre and robbed him of Shs1,370,000.

The suspects also shot and injured two people who were part of the group trying to pursue them.

