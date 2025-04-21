Police arrest father, healer in missing child case linked to witchcraft claims

The police have detained a traditional healer and the father of a 13-year-old boy, who went missing last month after detectives found the victim's trousers he was last seen wearing hidden in the parents’ house.

Hassan Nabikamba, 13, went for his studies to Jinja Twins and Nursery Primary School at Buwagi Central Cell, Jinja Northern Division in Jinja City in March, and he never returned to his aunt’s home, where he was staying. Nabikamba’s mother reported a case of disappearance at Budondo Police Station in Jinja City.

Police, accompanied by the school administration and the members of the public, searched the area to find the missing pupil in vain. They temporarily ended the search. Kiira Region Police spokesperson James Mubi said the police didn’t cease their search and investigations. “We got credible information that the child could be at the father’s home in Iganga District.

We corroborated the information and sought to talk to the father of the child. The father had also disappeared, which was a red alert to us,” he said. The missing boy’s father is also a popular traditional healer.

Monitor will not reveal the identities of the two held persons, for now, due to legal issues. The detectives mounted a search for the father, whom they found hiding miles away from his home.

Nabikamba’s father was held and taken to his home at Namusiisi Village, Nawandala Sub-county in Iganga District, for a search.

“In the father’s house, detectives found the black trousers that the boy was wearing on the fateful day before he disappeared. Mark you, the boy went missing in Jinja District while his trousers were found in Iganga several miles away from the victim’s school,” Mr Mubi said.

Despite recovering Nakikamba’s trousers in his father’s house, his daddy denied seeing him on the fateful day or the days that followed at his home. Mr Mubi said they also found out that the missing boy’s father was in contact communication on a mobile phone with a traditional healer doctor based in Kyomya East Cell, Buwagi Ward in Northern Division, Jinja City, before and when the boy went missing.

The communications ceased thereafter. Mr Mubi said they have obtained credible information that the father of the missing child and others, including the traditional healer in Kyomya East Cell, had talks to enrich “themselves and become the most powerful traditional healers in East and Central Africa”, but needed to carry out a ritual sacrifice.

Upon obtaining that information, the detectives also detained a Kyomya East-based traditional healer for questioning. Nabikamba’s father and the traditional healer from Kyomya East Cell are still held at Jinja Police Station as investigations to trace the boy or his body continue.

OTHER CASES OF MISSING CHILDREN

Kiira Region Police has previously handled cases of missing children reported by parents, but investigations later revealed offences of ritual sacrifice.

For instance, in September 2021, Isabella Trinity Nakisuyi Nabirye, 4, was reported missing by her parents, but investigations pointed to a ritual sacrifice by a self-styled pastor, Joseph Sserubiri of Deliverance and Healing Ministries Kakira, and his girlfriend Felista Namaganda.

The case was successfully investigated, and in August 2023, Justice Dr Winfred Nabisinde sentenced the duo to life imprisonment for ritual sacrifice and 30 years for child trafficking. The convicts are serving their sentences at Kirinya Prison Services.

This new incident has prompted the Kiira Region Police Commander, Mr Charles Nsaba, to form a joint security team to profile and audit all traditional healers in his region to weed out the wrong elements.