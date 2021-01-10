Police arrest FDC’s Amuriat in Mpigi town

By Franklin Draku More by this Author

Police in Mpigi district have arrested Forum For Democratic Change party presidential candidate Patrick Oboi Amuriat and detained him at the central police station with less than four days to presidential election.

Amuriat was intercepted in Mpigi town and violently pushed onto a waiting patrol pick up and driven to the police station.

At the station, the district police commander who commanded the operation refused to take Amuriat to his office, but instead took him to the traffic office. Officials in the traffic office declined to have custody of Amuriat saying he had not committed a traffic offense.

However, they were ‘overpowered’ and ordered out of office.

Military has sealed off areas around the Police station and ordered FDC supporters away.

The criminal charges to be slapped on Amuriat remain unclear.

.He is January 10, expected to be campaigning in Mpigi, Butambala and Gomba.

Developing story…

