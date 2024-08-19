Police arrest fugitive Ndiga clan head murder suspect

Lujja Bbosa Tabula, a fugitive accused of murdering former Ndiga clan leader Engineer Daniel Bbosa has been arrested, authorities said on Monday.

Bbosa was shot dead by gunmen riding a motorcycle as he approached his home on the evening of February 24.

"We confirm the arrest of the main suspect in the murder of former Ndiga clan leader Engineer Daniel Bbosa,” police spokesperson Kituuma Rusoke said.

The scene where Daniel Bbosa Lwomwa was shot by unknown assailants on February 25. 2024. PHOTO | COURTESY VIA BUGANDA KINGDOM

Since February, Tabula had been on the run even as five people are remanded in Luzira Prison for the clan chief's murder. In March, police doubled its offer, announcing a Shs20 million bounty for information leading to Tabula's arrest over the murder of his clanmate.

“He was apprehended on August 19, 2024, in Kimelika-Namulonge, Busikuma, by our crime intelligence squad,” Rusoke noted in a brief statement.

According to police, Tabula was also wanted in connection with the shock July 29, 2024 discovery of at least 17 human skulls at his residence in Mpigi District.

One of the metallic suitcase where some of the human skulls were recovered on July 28, 2024. PHOTO | BRIAN ADAMS KESIIME