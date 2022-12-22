Police arrest gangs ahead of Christmas

Police in East Kyoga region have arrested suspected gangs to pave way for a peaceful festive season.

Mr Moses Mwanga, the Regional Police Commander (RPC) of East Kyoga, said on Monday night, police rounded up a total of 187 suspects in their joint operation with Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF).

“We have intensified security because of the intelligence reports that reached our office that most of the criminals had come out of prison and have regrouped to launch attacks,” Mr Mwanga said.

He said those arrested include sex workers, street children and suspected armed robbers.

By press time, the police were screening the suspects and about 120 were released on caution.

Mr Mwanga said suspects that were found with exhibits of cannabis and government stores; including boxes of drugs, will be arraigned before courts of law.

“This is the beginning of our operations towards peaceful Christmas and new year’s festivals. We shall continue with our operations and those that will be found having unnecessary late night movements will equally be arrested,” he warned.

The deputy RPC, Mr Nelson Sooma, identified Soroti City and Kumi Town as some of the black spots, where gangs terrorise communities at night.