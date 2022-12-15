Police arrest impersonators in teachers’ curriculum training 

Police are holding a suspected fraudster, who allegedly recruited five students to attend a five-day secondary school teachers’ training on the implementation of the new lower secondary curriculum, National Curriculum Development Centre (NCDC) officials have revealed. The training commenced on Tuesday at Trinity College Nabbingo in Wakiso District.

The NCDC spokesperson, Mr Doe Taddeo Bwambale, yesterday said the suspect and five students had been arrested for fraudulently participating in the ongoing training meant for teachers.

“The first day of the training was disrupted by these people as security and NCDC spent most of the day screening them. We managed to identify and handed them over to police. At least six people have so far been arrested since Tuesday,” he said.

Mr John Okumu, the manager of secondary department at NCDC, said the students had forged introductory letters and identity cards for schools, some of which do not exist.

“When we interrogated them, they confessed that they were students who had been recruited by another man who disguised himself as a teacher and was in attendance. Some of them were Senior Three and Senior Six students,” he said.

He said the six suspects were being held at Nabbingo Police Station.

Mr Okumu said the search is still ongoing to weed out impersonators who are after allowances.

“Our duty is to train teachers who will in turn teach students. We caution those who are engaging in this practice to stop,” Mr Okumu said.

At least 500 secondary school teachers from Wakiso and surrounding districts, who has fluked the training, were blocked from attending.

Mr Okumu said due to limited resources, they had invited only 2,000 teachers from selected schools.

He added that although each participating school was meant to send four teachers, some sent about eight.

“Some of them came as far as Mityana District. Our obligation is to train all teachers in the revised lower secondary curriculum but within our means. The number was bigger than what we had invited. We considered those whose names were submitted by selected schools before December 1,” he said.