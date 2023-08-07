Police arrest key suspect in Mubende double murder

The territorial Police in Mubende District have arrested the key suspect linked to a double murder of a man and his wife in Kilwanyi village, Kilwanyi Parish, Kiruma Sub County over land wrangles.

The suspect identified as Benjamin Tumusiime, allegedly led a group of about 30 people who ambushed and killed Milly Naave Namutebi and her husband Abudalah Kayezi on July 31, 2023, over land disputes between the now-deceased couple and the squatters.

"Tumusiime was successfully apprehended yesterday (August 6, 2023) at around 10:00 AM by a joint task team consisting of CID and Crime intelligence in Watuba town, Wakiso District. He is currently in custody at Mubende CPS" Ms Racheal Kawala, the Wamala region police spokesperson said on Monday.

"The unfortunate attack occurred while the victims were leaving Tumusiime Benjamin's home, resulting in the tragic death of Namutebi Milly Naava and her husband, while their two sons sustained serious injuries but managed to escape," she added.

The arrest of Tumusiime brings the number of suspects in police custody to six as the inquiry is still ongoing, according to police.

Namutebi, 54, and her husband, Abudallah Kayezi, 53, were ambushed as they headed to their garden to collect food at around 8am.

Speaking to this publication last week, Muzafaru Ssekamatte, the deceased's son, said his parents were attacked by a group of people armed with machetes, spears, clubs and axes before being clobbered to death.

Ssekamatte who managed to escape from the angry mob with a deep cut on his head further explained that whereas he alerted the area [Madudu] police post that a group of residents were planning to attack the family, it took the officer in charge two hours to reach the crime of scene when his parents had already been killed by the mob.

Locals linked the unfortunate incident to a long-standing land battle between the family and sitting tenants, totalling to over 3,000 people in five villages in Karuma Sub County.

Earlier investigations into the matter by the Justice Catherine Bamugemereire- led commission in 2017 revealed that Namutebi (deceased) was an imposter after being found in possession of dubious letters of administration.