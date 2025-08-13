Police arrest LC1 chairperson over stealing from their garden

Police in northern Uganda have arrested a local council chairman accused of stealing fresh maize from a plantation belonging to police officers.

The 53-year-old chairperson of Ireda Cell in Lira City East Division, was detained on Tuesday after a police sniffer dog allegedly tracked footprints from the crime scene directly to his home.

According to North Kyoga Regional Police spokesperson SP Patrick Jimmy Okema, the arrest followed “multiple cases of theft” from the police maize gardens at Ireda Estates.

“On August 12, 2025, due to fresh foot marks in the garden, we introduced a police canine to the scene. On tracing the footsteps, the dog led officers to the home of the chairman, where it stopped and refused to move further,” Okema told reporters on Wednesday.

Okema said the chairman allegedly attempted to flee but was apprehended and escorted to Ireda Shamba Police Station for questioning.

A search of his home, conducted in the presence of neighbours, reportedly turned up fresh maize concealed with dry cobs, an empty ammunition magazine, two pairs of trousers, four shirts, a black police belt, a sack of mosquito nets marked “Government of Uganda – Not for Sale,” a pair of army shoes, a television set and a container of teargas canisters.

“These items have been exhibited as evidence,” Okema said, adding that police have preferred charges of possession of government stores, illegal possession of suspected stolen property, and theft.

The case file will be submitted to the Resident City State Attorney for legal guidance before Odwar appears in court, he said.

Police also used the case to call for higher standards in local leadership. “As police, we strongly condemn this act and appeal to the public to always elect persons of high integrity in authority,” Okema said.

“We also call upon residents to report bad elements within the community so that investigations can be conducted and the law applied,” he added.

This publication has withheld the suspects name until he appears in court.

According to the 2024 annual police crime report, theft was the offence committed most, with more than 61,529 cases reported in the country last year.