Police arrest man for defiling his 14-year-old daughter

Police in Jinja City have arrested a 45-year-old (HIV positive) man for allegedly defiling his 14-year-old daughter.

The suspect, a resident of Busiya II Zone, Buwenge Town Council in Jinja District, was arrested after the girl reported the matter to community leaders who informed the police.

The Kiira Region Police Spokesperson, Mr James Mubi, confirmed the arrest of Moses Waiswa, who is currently detained at Buwenge Police Station pending investigations.

“It is bad for a parent to do such to an innocent child; we have arrested him and he faces charges of aggravated defilement because he is a parent and also HIV positive,” he said.

According to Mr Mubi, the suspect took advantage of his wife’s absence at home to commit the crime.

He added that on that fateful day, the girl had reportedly sought permission from her father to spend the night at her grandmother's place, a request he allegedly objected to.

Mr Mubi further said police had recovered two exhibits, including a panga and rope that the father is said to have used to threaten the daughter before sexually abusing her.