Police arrest man for defiling his 14-year-old daughter

By  Denis Edema

  • The Kiira Region Police Spokesperson, Mr James Mubi, confirmed the arrest of Moses Waiswa, who is currently detained at Buwenge Police Station pending investigations.

Police in Jinja City have arrested a 45-year-old (HIV positive) man for allegedly defiling his 14-year-old daughter.

