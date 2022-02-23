Police arrest man for killing two children

Police in Nakaseke District have arrested a man for allegedly killing two children inside their grandmother’s house at Kyangato Village, Nakaseke District on Monday night.

It is reported that the suspect, who had on several occasions threatened to end the lives of the Daniella Najjuma (seven) and Diana Namakula (five), sneaked into Ms Norah Mbekete’s house and accessed the bedroom where three children were sleeping in the same bed before selectively splitting the throats of Namakula and Najjuma.

According to police, the suspect is believed to be the biological father of the deceased children although relatives and the area local council officials claim that he had denied any relations.

The Savana Region Police spokesperson, Mr Isah Ssemogerere, on Tuesday confirmed the development saying: “We have the prime suspect in custody. We arrested him after recovering a panga and blood stained clothes that were hidden inside his house.”

Mr Ssemogerere added: “The suspect is helping the police with further investigation after admitting that he is behind the unfortunate incident.”

Meanwhile, a section of relatives and residents engulfed by a somber mood who could be seen in groups at Kyangato Village, Kasangombe Sub-county in Nakaseke District, have questioned the suspect’s motive.

“We are very shocked and deeply concerned about the kind of people we live with; people have beastly hearts. This man had earlier claimed that he would kill the two children but many people did not take this serious because they were safe hands with their grandmother. It is unfortunate that he sneaked into the house and executed his plan,” Ms Deborah Nanziri, a relative, claimed.

Mr David Kayondo, the Kyangato Local Council one chairperson, said the suspect had threatened to harm the two children and their mother who is now married to another man.

“It is a long story. It is sad that it has resulted into murder of two innocent souls by a man we believe could have secured their future. These children were not staying with him, so he had less responsibility as he was not taking care of them,” he said.

How the suspect executed his plan

According to relatives, the suspect used the rear door of the house to sneak into one of the room where three children were sleeping.

He reportedly first went to their grandmother’s bedroom and snatched a phone that he used as a source of light to access the other room.

The suspect reportedly cut the children’s throat while they were asleep.

“He then rushed outside the house and dumped the panga before disappearing from the scene. When information spread that the two children had been killed, he was the first suspect since one of the surviving children had noticed someone with the same height as the man who has always threatened to harm the members of the family. We quickly located him from one of the bars. His response was very suspicious when the police intervened. He later confessed to the murder before the police and LC officials,” Mr David Kayondo said in an interview.

Ms Nowelina Nagadya, the mother of the deceased children, who was at Semuto Village at the time of the incident, said she separated with the suspect three years ago.

“The man kept claiming that two of the children were not his and would harm them one day. I decided to let the children stay with their grandmother but he kept visiting the home and harassing their grandmother,” she claimed.