Police arrest Mityana 'pastor' who vanished with over 20 followers

Police in Mityana District have arrested a self-styled pastor who went missing ten days ago with over 20 of his followers.

Wamala Regional police spokesperson, Ms Racheal Kawala confirmed that ‘pastor' Samuel Kalibbala was arrested Friday morning after he sneaked into his house at around 2am.

“Before the arrest, five victims in a disappearance case had resurfaced and reported to Mityana Central Police Station (CPS) on May 26,” she said in an interview on Friday.

ALSO READ: My husband could have joined a cult

Police identified the five victims as Jessica Namuwaya, 47, a wife to Sulait Kintu and four of his children - all residents of Naama Central Village, Naama Ward, Busimbi Division in Mityana District.

Five other suspects are in custody at Mityana CPS to help police with investigations.

“These include the founder of Nakwangu Church of Christ Christian –Centre, ‘pastor’ Benard Twajira Yezu,64, Ttamu Village resident Eric Kawuki,20, student Shakim Sekyewa,18, teacher Harriet Kajubi, 53 and a 62-year-old midwife, Harriet Nalweyiso,” police informed this publication.

Police indicate that they were separately detained on May 25 in a special security operation led by the area police commander, Martin Okoyo, together with the office of the Resident District Commissioner (RDC) Africano Aharikundira.

ALSO READ: Cult members counted forcibly

In the Tuesday operation, security operatives invaded and demolished makeshift structures at the Nankwangu Church of Christ worship centre in Mityana Municipality for illegally collecting and misleading people.

“We have chosen to demolish all the illegal structures where these people have been convening to preach against government programs like vaccination, education .Above all, we have realized that they were confining juveniles at that hill yet they are supposed to be at school,” RDC Aharikundira said.

By press time, police had declined to reveal the charges to be slapped upon the suspects.

On Tuesday, Mr Badru Kavuma, the chairperson of Naama Village told Monitor that he was suspicious of ‘pastor’ Kalibbala’s conduct saying he could be leading a dangerous cult .