Police arrest Moroto CID boss over releasing impounded sugar

By Steven Ariong More by this Author

Police in Moroto have arrested the officer-in-charge of criminal investigations in the district for allegedly releasing impounded sugar.

Last month, police and Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) officials impounded 496 bags of sugar that were being repackaged as Kenyan sugar.

The owners fled but police seized the sugar as they engaged Interpol, Uganda National Bureau of Standards (UNBS) and URA officials.

Mr Micheal Longole, the Karamoja Sub-region police spokesperson, yesterday said no one is above the law.

“What our officer did was uncalled for because this sugar was impounded through concerted effort from all stakeholders and not by an individual, which means releasing it should have involved all stakeholders such as URA, UNBS, and Interpol, not him,” Mr Longole said.

He added that there was no report on the investigations that authorised the release of the consignment.

Mr Longole said the officer would be produced in court to answer charges of disobedience to lawful orders, corruption and negligent on duty.