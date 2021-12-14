Police arrest nine Chinese, Ugandan over suspicious dealings

Police is investigating at least nine foreign nationals and one Ugandan. 

By  Andrew Bagala

What you need to know:

  • The group is being held on a holding charge since no criminal offence has yet been established.
  • Police say the suspects could have been using the house to con people in China of their money using online systems.

Police Directorate of Crime Intelligence operatives have arrested nine Chinese nationals and a Ugandan and recovered more than 555 mobile phones and more than 270 sim cards at their residence on Luthuli Avenue, Bugolobi in Nakawa Division.

