Police arrest nine MMU students over strike

Police in Fort Portal City are holding at least nine students of Mountains of the Moon University (MMU) for holding a strike at the university.

The rowdy students carrying placards and tree branches marched from the university premises in Saka up to Fort Portal City where police dispersed them with teargas.

The Rwenzori West Police Spokesperson, Mr Vincent Twesige, said striking students were singing NUP songs and using bitter words insulting the government.

“The students led by their guild president Osbert Arinda were striking over failure by the administration to resolve lecturers’ issues who are currently on sit-down strike. We managed to arrest nine of them and will be charged with inciting violence,” he said.