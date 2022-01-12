Police arrest nine MMU students over strike

Rowdy students carrying placards and tree branches march from the university premises in Saka to Fort Portal City where police dispersed them with teargas. PHOTO |  ALEX ASHABA

By  Alex Ashaba

What you need to know:

  • The rowdy students carrying placards and tree branches marched from the university premises in Saka up to Fort Portal City where police dispersed them with teargas.

Police in Fort Portal City are holding at least nine students of Mountains of the Moon University (MMU) for holding a strike at the university.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.