Police arrest nine MMU students over strike
What you need to know:
Police in Fort Portal City are holding at least nine students of Mountains of the Moon University (MMU) for holding a strike at the university.
The rowdy students carrying placards and tree branches marched from the university premises in Saka up to Fort Portal City where police dispersed them with teargas.
The Rwenzori West Police Spokesperson, Mr Vincent Twesige, said striking students were singing NUP songs and using bitter words insulting the government.
“The students led by their guild president Osbert Arinda were striking over failure by the administration to resolve lecturers’ issues who are currently on sit-down strike. We managed to arrest nine of them and will be charged with inciting violence,” he said.
One of the students said: “The government reopened all the learning institutions, we came from home to study but unfortunately after paying tuition, lecturers went on strike, their issues don’t concern us but we want to study.”
When contacted, the University Vice Chancellor Prof John Kasenene said university management was trying by all means to resolve the matters.