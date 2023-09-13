Police arrest nine suspected machete-wielding thugs in Tororo

Police in Tororo District have arrested nine suspected machete-wielding thugs who have allegedly been terrorising locals in the area.

Recently, police in the district registered new cases of break-ins and physical attacks on residents.

The District Police Commander, Assistant Superintendent of Police Adams Kimuli, told Daily Monitor that the suspects were arrested in Nyangole Forest, Eastern Division, Tororo Municipality during an operation.

He said during the crackdown, the suspects pretended to be practicing music, dance and drama, but on carrying out a search, they recovered opium and equipment used to break into houses.

Mr Kimuli added that the operation is part of the strides that the police are making to have a peaceful festive season.

“Police swung into action after a tip-off from whistleblowers who were among the victims. The group waylays people at night and robs them of their belongings. We suspect they are part of the gang terrorising communities,’’ Mr Kimuli said.