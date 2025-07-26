Police arrest notorious robbery gang leader targeting coffee traders





Police in Masaka District are holding a notorious robbery suspect believed to be the ringleader of an armed gang that has been terrorising communities in the Masaka Sub-region.

Bruno Juuko, the alleged gang leader, was arrested on Friday night during a joint operation by police and sister security agencies, following the recovery of two rifles linked to the group’s operations.

Juuko, who is suspected of masterminding a string of robberies in Kyotera, Masaka, and neighbouring districts, was tracked down at his hideout in Buddo, Kyengera Town Council, Wakiso District.

The gang ran out of luck earlier on Tuesday when police detectives, acting on a tip-off about the robbers’ escape route, intercepted five members of the group at Kizigo Village in Kyanamukkaka Sub-county, Masaka District. The suspects had just attacked Andrew Kaggwa, the manager of Mazima Bugaga Coffee Factory in Kyotera District, from whom they stole Shs50 million.

One of the suspects, identified as Lawrence Ssenuumu and believed to have been in possession of the stolen cash, was shot dead during the police operation.

Southern Regional Police Spokesperson Mr Twaha Kasirye confirmed Juuko’s arrest on July 26 and said it would lead to more arrests of the gang’s accomplices.

“We commend our gallant officers for dismantling this notorious racket, and the suspect in our custody will be charged with robbery when our investigations are completed,” Mr Kasirye said.

During the operation, police recovered key exhibits including a motorcycle with registration number UFV 988N, which the gang allegedly used in multiple robberies across the region. Sources within the police also revealed that the two recovered rifles match the type used by the Counter Terrorism Police Unit.