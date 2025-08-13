Police arrest PFF supporters over illegal assembly in Ntungamo

Police on Tuesday detained five supporters of the People’s Front for Freedom (PFF) party in Ntungamo town, accusing them of holding an illegal assembly while wearing party colors.

The arrests followed a three-hour party meeting aimed at launching PFF activities in the district. Police said the loyalists, identified as Richard Agaba Babyorozya (party publicity secretary), Joseph Mwesigye, Jackson Namanya (party secretary general), John Kabagambe, and Patrick Arinaitwe, violated the law by marching through Ntungamo town in party T-shirts.

Enock Musiime, the officer in charge of ICT at Ntungamo police, oversaw the operation.

“Make sure that everyone in party shirts is arrested,” he reportedly instructed officers at the scene, even as top PFF officials pleaded for the release of their supporters.

Ntungamo District Police Commander Joshua Mwesigwa defended the arrests, citing public order concerns.

“We may not have a problem with people meeting in a hall like the one they held, but walking in a group, chanting through the town, and blocking traffic is illegal,” he said.

The PFF, however, condemned the arrests as politically motivated. Alice Kafoda, district treasurer, said the loyalists were merely walking to inaugurate the party offices located 500 meters from the meeting venue.

“They only arrested them for wearing our party T-shirts. This is intimidation. Why are NRM members not arrested when they campaign daily?” she said.

The party meeting drew prominent PFF figures, including Speaker Salamu Musumba, former Leader of Opposition in Parliament Wafula Oguttu, Rubabo County MP Naboth Namanya, former party electoral commission chair Wycliffe Bakandonda, and regional party head Stanley Katembeya. Attendees discussed district-level party structures and candidate nominations.

PFF party Speaker Ms Salam Musumba addresses a party meeting in Ntungamo town on August 12, 2025. PHOTO/PEREZ RUMANZI

In speeches during the meeting, some leaders criticized Uganda’s ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party and President Museveni.

Oguttu said: “President Museveni himself has said the NRM is rotten. Our struggle is preparing because the NRM is in free fall. Our structures must be ready to take the reins when the fall happens.”

Musumba urged Ntungamo residents to vote against Museveni in the 2026 elections, highlighting frustrations with local governance.

“Everyone sees people from Ntungamo as having been robbed by the mismanagement of your son. It is your duty to have him out so the curse is lifted,” she said.

By press time, it was not immediately clear if the detainees had been freed.

The PFF meeting coincided with an NRM district-level event presided over by First Lady Janet Museveni, who also serves as NRM district chairperson.

She conducted elections for sub-county party structures at Kyamate Primary School, less than four kilometers from Ntungamo town, highlighting the political tensions in the area.