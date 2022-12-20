Police arrest prime suspect in Wobulenzi guard murder, recover two guns

A security operation on the hideout for criminal gangs in Luweero District has led to the arrest of a prime suspect in the murder of a security guard and the recovery of two guns.

The Sunday night operation prompted by an intelligence tip-off by a resident of Lukomera village in Katikamu Sub County led to the recovery of a gun robbed from a security guard who was murdered by the attackers at a Microfinance Office in Wobulenzi Town, two weeks ago.

Police interrogated the prime suspect who led them to where he had hidden a second gun that was stolen from another security guard in October 2022 deployed at Juro fueling station located at Lukomera village on the Kampala-Gulu Highway.

Mr Patrick Lule, the acting Savana Regional Police spokesperson said that the suspect was able to lead the police to a sand mining site at Lukomera village, Katikamu Sub County where the guns were recovered.

“The police investigation team was able to lead the suspect to the scene at Wobulenzi where a security guard was murdered two weeks ago. The suspect was able to help police reconstruct the crime scene and told them how he manoeuvred his way killing the security guard,” he said.

While his accomplices are still at large, the suspect had in his possession a list of areas that they had planned to attack including mobile money outlets. During interrogation, the suspect claimed that he was involved in a robbery act three days before his arrest.

The suspect, who is still under police custody and helping with the identification of his accomplices, will be arraigned before Court when the investigations are complete, a police source revealed.

Background

On December 7, suspected assailants attacked a security guard deployed at Advance Micro Smart Microfinance office located in Wampamba Zone, Wobulenzi Town Council, killed a security guard and robbed his gun.

The security guard identified as Leon Odong attached to the SGA Security group was overpowered by the assailant that had reportedly disguised themself as a mentally ill person carrying rubbish. The attacker shot dead Odong and managed to run away with a gun. The attacker reportedly scared off some of the residents that tried to make a follow-up before disappearing into a nearby swamp.

The recovery of the gun according to the Luweero RDC Mr Godfrey Bwabye brings hope to the people of Luweero and the neighbouring areas.