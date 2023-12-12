Police arrest security guard accused of murdering school director's son

Police in Mpigi District have arrested a security guard accused of killing a school director's son.

The 26-year-old suspect has been on the run since November 19 when he reportedly killed 10-year-old Rashad Ssekamatte and locked the body inside his security room before fleeing the school premises.

Killed from school, the boy was child of Buwungu UMEA Primary School proprietor Umar Ssekamatte.

On Tuesday, Katonga Regional Police spokesperson Majid Karim said the suspect was on December 7, 2023, picked by police detectives from his hideout in Soroti District- and taken to the Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence (CMI).

According to Karim preparations were made to transport the suspect to Mpigi where he reportedly committed the crime.

On Tuesday afternoon, police working with CMI successfully took the suspect to Mpigi Central Police Station where he is currently detained.

A child murder suspect is seen at Mpigi Central Police Station on December 12, 2023, following his arrest by security forces. PHOTO/BRIAN ADAMS KESIIME

“Police with the help of other security agencies and the minor's parents managed to track him [suspect] down. He has been safely returned to Mpigi District where he will be aligned in court when investigations are completed,” Karim told Monitor in an interview on Tuesday.

Reflecting on the November 19 murder, Ssekamatte said he “was still shocked by the incident because after landing on his son’s body lying in a pool of blood, he realised that the right arm had been cut off.”

Authorities say the body also had a deep cut on the head.

Initial police investigations indicated that the security guard had developed a misunderstanding with the school director for warning him (suspect) against abusing drugs.

Locals who spoke to Monitor on Tuesday expressed delight over the detention of the suspect saying “they are optimistic that parents of the murdered boy will get justice.”