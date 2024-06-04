Police arrest security guard filmed flogging man in viral video

Police have arrested two men including a security guard who appeared in a viral video- flogging a confined man atop a building in Kampala, authorities said on Tuesday.

In a video circulated since last week, 18-year-old Isaac Kitooke is seen repeatedly lashed for about 5 minutes as he appeals for mercy, tight-trapped in between multiple iron bars in a place police identified as Nakivubo.

On Tuesday, police said they had detained Samuel Azabo and security guard Darius Opanya following the February 3, 2024 incident at a construction site.

“It is alleged that on February 3, the two suspects had a misunderstanding with Kitooke and assaulted him using a long stick while confining him with iron bars atop a building they were guarding along Nakivubo in Kampala, which was under construction,” Kampala Metropolitan Deputy Police spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire said in a statement.

Police say they have preferred aggravated torture charges against the suspects.

“After identifying the suspects, police traced and apprehended them. The two suspects have confessed to the actions portrayed in the video,” Owoyesigyire revealed.

According to Owoyesigyire, the victim has since been issued a police form 3 for a medical check-up.

While one of the suspects was dressed in attire similar to the counter terrorism police uniform, Owoyesigyire emphasized he was not a policeman.

“We would like to clarify that, contrary to some reports on social media, the individual seen torturing the victim in the video is not a police officer. He is a local guard (Opanya), whom the victim refers to as "Commander Ivan" in the video,” he said.

“The other suspect, Azabo, is believed to have recorded the video,” he added.

Police have also announced warnings against use of uniforms similar to their outfit.