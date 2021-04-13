Police arrest six over robbery at home of Chinese

By Andrew Bagala More by this Author

Security agencies have arrested six people, including three who reportedly impersonated National Water and Sewerage Corporation (NWSC) workers and attacked two people at a residence in Kyambogo, Nakawa Division, Kampala City.

The suspects are accused of tying up with ropes a Chinese chef and a maid, at a home in Kampala before robbing Shs100m two weeks ago.

A female suspect seen in a video during the attack was arrested in Ntungamo District where she was constructing a house for her parents, reportedly using part of the robbed money.

Police spokesperson Fred Enanga said the female suspect led police to others who were in a guest house in Bundibugyo District as they were about to travel to Democratic Republic of Congo to carry out another robbery.

“All the three suspects, who were seen in a viral video, have been arrested and are in custody. We used hi-tech surveillance equipment to track them down. A vehicle the suspects had hired to travel to Congo was also impounded. We recovered house-breaking implements,” Mr Enanga said yesterday at police headquarters.

The two men and a woman, wearing helmets and masks, pretended to be workers of NWSC who wanted to check on the water system.

The Chinese cook gave them access to the residence, which is the home of several Chinese nationals.

In the process of inspection, one of the suspects grabbed the Chinese cook and put him in a chokehold. The suspects also grabbed a maid and tied their victims in a room and stole the money kept in another room before they fled.

NWSC spokesperson Samuel Apedel later said the suspects were imposters.

Mr Enanga yesterday said five of the six arrested suspects are residents of Kampala City. The other is a resident of Kasese Town. All the suspects are being held on charges of armed robbery.

“One suspect in custody is an expert in break-ins and opening safes and the entire racket relied on his expertise to carry out the robberies,” he said.

Suspect still at large

Police are yet to arrest a suspect who resides outside the residence where his alleged accomplices robbed money.

Mr Enanga said the unnamed individual is still on the run. “The Criminal Investigations Directorate asset recovery unit has been tasked to recover the robbed money and also seize any property that the suspect could have spent the money on,” he said.

Mr Enanga said most incidents where foreign investors are targeted involve insiders who connive with criminals.

He warned investors to be cautious and take all necessary verification measures while hiring workers at home and office. Following the arrest of the suspects, Mr Apedel yesterday said they were happy with police.

“Let the law take its course,” he said.

abagala@ug.nationmedia.com