Police arrest Soroti officials over corruption

Police in Soroti District have arrested two district officials over corruption allegations.

The officials are the acting district engineer, Mr Alex Oriokot, and the District Education Officer, Mr James Oede.

The arrests were ordered by the Deputy Inspector General of Government (IGG), Ms Anne Twinomugisha Muhairwe, who was in the district to investigate allegations of corruption.

The acting engineer allegedly connived with some of the technical officers to misuse money meant for the identification of an architect to design new administration structures.

"You connived with your friend a diploma holder, Mr George Ogango, who is incompetent and that tells us you drew the architectural designs, and everything surrounding the construction without advertisements and following the lawful procedures," the regional IGG, Mr Rashid Sentongo, told him.

The engineer, however, denied the allegations, saying he was directed by the chief administrative officer to source for architects.

Meanwhile, the education officer is accused of misusing Shs8m of the Shs18m meant for the construction of a pit latrine at Along Primary School in Lale sub-county.