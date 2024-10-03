Police arrest suspected Kawempe serial rapist

A collaborative effort by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) and Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has led to the arrest of Tony Ssemanda, a 28-year-old suspect accused of masterminding a string of rape incidents, robberies, and burglaries in Kawempe Division.

Multiple victims have come forward, alleging that Ssemanda's gang would target homes, steal valuables, and subject female victims to brutal sexual assaults. The affected areas include Kazo, Ketifulawo, Mbogo, and Ttula.

One courageous victim, whose identity remains concealed for protection, shared her harrowing experience:

"On the night of August 17, at around 2am, three men broke into my house. They robbed me of Shs200,000 and raped me in front of my children. When one of my children switched on the lights, I saw Ssemanda among the attackers. The trauma has left me shaken, but I'm relieved that justice may finally be served," she told this reporter.

ASP Luke Owoyesigyire, the Deputy Kampala Metropolitan Police Spokesperson, confirmed Ssemanda's arrest following a vigorous hunt.

"Ssemanda was apprehended on Tuesday and is currently detained at Kawempe Police Station pending further interrogation. We have reasons to believe he was involved in multiple crimes, including robbery, burglary, and rape," he told journalists on Tuesday.

Investigations revealed that Ssemanda has a history of similar offences. He was previously imprisoned but released in June 2024. Following his return to the area, police received intelligence leading to his arrest.

A search of Ssemanda's premises yielded incriminating evidence, including breaking implements and a knife, which have been recovered as part of the ongoing investigation.

ASP Owoyesigyire assured the public that the police would ensure justice for the victims and pursue the remaining suspects.