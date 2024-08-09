Police arrest suspected serial killer in Mityana

Police in Mityana District have arrested a suspect believed to be behind a series of gruesome murders in the area since 2022.

The suspect, a Boda Boda rider and self-proclaimed pastor, is a resident of Buwate in Kira Municipality, Wakiso District.

Ms Rachel Kawala, the Wamala regional police spokesperson, said the suspect identified as Samuel Kajjaji confessed to luring and murdering his victims during interrogation.

"We are investigating his involvement in at least three murders that have occurred in the district since 2022," she said.

The victims include Charles Ngomba, a businessman who was murdered in December 2022, Rosemary Mugabirwe, a 35-year-old woman who was raped and murdered in September 2023, and Didas Ndyayambaje, a 32-year-old Boda Boda rider who was found dead in Kamira Ntumbwe swamp in July 2024.

Ms Kawala said investigations revealed that Mugabirwe was lured from Kabalagala in Kampala and murdered in Kikandwa, Mityana District.

"Preliminary findings indicate that the suspect lured Didas from Bukoto, a Kampala suburb, murdered him in Mityana, and stole his motorcycle," Ms Kawala added.

The suspect was arrested on August 6, 2024, at his residence in Buwate, Wakiso District, and is currently under custody at Mityana Police Station.