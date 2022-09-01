Police arrest teenager over killing child

Police in Luweero District are holding a 15-year-old girl for allegedly killing a three-year-old boy.

Innocent Adriko, who was left in the care of his aunt, went missing on Tuesday at around 11am.

The acting Savannah Region Police spokesperson, Mr Patrick Lule, said Adriko’s body was discovered hanging from a coffee plant in a banana plantation at Kanyogoga Village in Luweero Sub-county.

The mother of the deceased, Ms Emily Avako, had reportedly travelled the previous day to Kiryandongo District to sell papyrus mats.

“We have already recorded a statement from both the mother and the 15- year-old girl,” Mr Lule said.

He said the girl has been arrested to help with investigations.

The police will also rely on the post-mortem report to ascertain the cause of Adriko’s death.

Mr Patrick Kakande, the Kanyogoga Village chairperson, yesterday told Daily Monitor in an interview that residents say the 15-year-old girl had been mistreating the boy in the absence of his mother.

“One of the residents only identified as Imelda, who had gone to check on her garden after a heavy rain at 6:30pm, saw the body of a child hanging from one of the coffee trees in her garden. She quickly alerted the Local Council officials and the residents,” he said.

Mr Lule said police are also considering opening a case of child negligence against the mother for leaving the child in the care of a minor.