Police arrest terror suspect 

Police spokesperson, Mr Fred Enanga

By  Benson Tumusiime

  • After the October bus explosion, President Museveni revealed that the 23-year-old man who died on the bus in Mpigi District was a terrorist.

The Joint Intelligence and Counter Terror Task teams have arrested a suspected member of the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) terror cell and recovered an assortment of terror-related materials.
In a public statement issued yesterday, police spokesperson Fred Enanga said the 24-year-old suspect was arrested from Makandwa Village, Kajjansi Town Council, in Wakiso District.

