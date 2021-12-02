Police arrest terror suspect 

The Joint Intelligence and Counter Terror Task teams have arrested a suspected member of the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) terror cell and recovered an assortment of terror-related materials.

In a public statement issued yesterday, police spokesperson Fred Enanga said the 24-year-old suspect was arrested from Makandwa Village, Kajjansi Town Council, in Wakiso District.

Mr Enanga said the joint teams used “advanced surveillance techniques” to pinpoint the Kajjansi base where an assortment of bomb-making materials was recovered.

The said materials were assembled into a home-made device that was detonated by a suicide bomber on a bus in late October.

After the October bus explosion, President Museveni revealed that the 23-year-old man who died on the bus in Mpigi District was a terrorist.

The suicide bomber was named as Matovu Muzafaru, a resident of Kamuli A Zone in Kireka, Wakiso District.

The police did not name the 24-year-old male suspect it apprehended yesterday. The Force, however, revealed that among the things it recovered from his house were chemical fluids, five capacitors, electric and copper wires, batteries, screws, nails, a digital timer, two electric mortars, five mobile phones, several SIM cards, a bank visa card and materials used in the manufacture of destructive devices.

The police also established that the suspect was recruited and radicalised into the ADF terror cell in Lweza by another suspect, who is still at large.