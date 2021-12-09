Police arrest three over suspected drug theft in Kassanda

Kassanda RDC Pheobe Namulindwa at a police station looking at one of the HIV testing kits recovered in Kassanda on December 9. PHOTO/BETTY NALWEYISP

By  Barbra Nalweyiso

What you need to know:

  • The RDC also decried negligence that aids drug theft in most health centers.

Police in Bukuya have arrested three people for allegedly stealing medical supplies, including HIV/AIDS testing kits from Bukuya Health Centre IV in Kassanda District.

