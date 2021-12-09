Police arrest three over suspected drug theft in Kassanda

Police in Bukuya have arrested three people for allegedly stealing medical supplies, including HIV/AIDS testing kits from Bukuya Health Centre IV in Kassanda District.

The detained include a drug store-keeper at Bukuya Health Centre IV and two other employees of a local private clinic.

Government medical supplies branded “not for sale” were recovered at the private Clinic in Bukuya Town which allegedly belongs to a man only identified as Obed.

Kassanda Resident District Commissioner (RDC) Pheobe Namulindwa confirmed the arrest adding that the matter was first reported at Bukuya police station on Friday by Mugenyi Jimmy,38, who is the chairperson of the management committee at Bukuya health centre IV

“He saw the drug store keeper getting on a motorcycle and ridding away from the facility with a black polythene bag tied to his motorcycle,” she explained Thursday.

Ms Namulindwa said some recovered items were part those delivered to Bukuya Health Centre IV on November 29.

''Mugenyi followed the prime suspect up to Obed's clinic and found there workers whom he ordered to produce the bag containing the drugs that the prime suspect brought. He called me and I ordered police to intervene,'' RDC Namulindwa said.

"I also followed up and directed to ensure that an operation is conducted to see to it that people who are stealing government drugs are apprehended. I am glad to announce that they swung into action," added Namulindwa.