Police arrest two suspected criminals with deadly weapon

Police in Kampala are investigating likely criminal intentions of two adult male suspects found in possession of a sharp and deadly weapon during routine police patrols around Kampala.

The suspects included 19-year-old Sukura Onganyi and Derick Kamira aged 23. These were intercepted by police on Tuesday night and upon search, Kamira revealed his possession of a sharp new panga which raised police concerns about the suspects’ criminal intentions in the area.

Luke Owoyesigyire, the Kampala Metropolitan deputy spokesperson, noted the routine patrol leading to the arrest of the two suspects was led by Sergeant Joshua Isabirye to address the suspected criminality activities in Sempagala Zone, Ntinda-Kampala.

“Sergeant Isabirye and his team encountered three individuals on a motorcycle with registration number UFX 639Y. Upon spotting the police officers, the individuals attempted to evade the authorities and fled the scene, colliding with the police motorcycles and causing injuries to the riders and their crew,” Oweyesigyire noted in a Thursday police statement.

“The pursuit continued until the suspects crashed near Abed Bwanika's church, resulting in their capture and the discovery of critical information,” he added.

He further revealed that the motorcycle rider managed to escape the scene and a police search is still ongoing to apprehend him while the motorcycle and the panga have been secured as evidence, as police initiate further investigations into the matter.

“Further investigations will include searches of the suspects' residential homes and an effort to establish their criminal intentions within the area,” Police noted.

The injured suspects continue to receive medical attention at China Hospital Naguru under police guard and they will later be produced to courts on charges regarding the possession of a deadly weapon, among others.

Police vowed to continue carrying out thorough operations and investigations leading to prosecution of criminals, particularly those who possess dangerous weapons.

According to Owoyesigyire: “These measures aim to minimize such incidents in our work areas. The Kampala Metropolitan Police remains committed to ensuring the safety and security of the community. We will continue our inquiries into this incident and keep the public informed of any developments.”