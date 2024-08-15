Police arrest two youth amid renewed anti-corruption protests

Police in Kampala have arrested two people during a protest march to Parliament, where they were demonstrating against what they described as rampant corruption in the August House.

The two detainees were apprehended on Parliament Avenue on Thursday as they joined 16 other protesters resuming their anti-corruption demonstrations.

Mr Luke Owoyesigyire, the Kampala Metropolitan deputy police spokesperson, confirmed the arrests, stating: “We have two people who were arrested this morning here at Parliament.”

He added: “No charges have been filed against the suspects yet as we are still investigating and consulting with the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.”

The youths carried banners with slogans such as “Join Wanainchi [citizens]…nationwide anti-corruption protests march to public offices.” They expressed their outrage over the corruption that they believe is causing suffering in their communities.

“Fellow Ugandans, join us in this cause. We cannot just sit by while our resources are being stolen by a few individuals who call themselves ab-ekitiibwa (honorables). Our people are dying in Kiteezi because of corruption. We don’t find drugs in health facilities because a few people in Parliament have chosen to enrich themselves. Stop corruption! [Speaker] Anita [Among] must go,” they declared.

Recent protests over the same issue led to the arrest of over 100 youths on July 23 and 25, who were subsequently charged with common nuisance at different courts and eventually granted bail after spending a week in Luzira Prison.

President Museveni condemned the protests, claiming foreign interference and accusing the demonstrators of harboring ill intentions towards Ugandans.

Today, the protesting youth vowed to continue their campaign until the Speaker of Parliament and four parliamentary backbench commissioners, resign over their involvement in the controversial Shs1.7 billion service award. A recent court ruling, however, approved the service award, stating that it was included in the national budget.

“I repeat, we will not stop. They may arrest us, but we cannot act as if everything is okay when it’s not. Our country is wasting time, and it’s up to us youths to make things right,” one protester stated.