Police arrest woman over alleged murder of two-year-old son

Police in Pallisa District have arrested a 22-year-old woman from Okalibwok Cell, West Ward, Pallisa Town Council on allegations of killing her two-year-old son on Wednesday.

Bukedi North Police Regional Spokesperson, SP Samuel Semewo, identified the accused as Rose Kayendeke and the deceased toddler as Julius Edekenai Junior, who was also a resident of the same area.

"Today (Thursday), police have arrested Rose Kayendeke, who is alleged to have strangled her biological son. The accused had been having marital disputes with her husband, who allegedly married a second wife and resides in Mbale City," SP Semewo said.



The toddler's body was discovered by his grandmother, Margaret Amoding, who alerted residents, and the matter was reported to police.

The husband told police detectives that he had left Kayendeke with their son alive and in good health, only to be shocked by a call informing him of the child's death.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the child was killed during a heavy downpour inside the kitchen.

The body was retrieved and taken to Pallisa General Hospital for a postmortem examination to assist in the investigation.

According to the Police Annual Crime Report for 2023, there were 414 cases of murder by strangulation reported nationwide, compared to 379 cases in 2022. The report also indicates that a total of 425 people were strangled to death in 2023, including 261 male adults, 96 female adults, 35 male juveniles, and 33 female juveniles.