Police ask owners of rotting motorcycles to pick them

The Directorate of Traffic and Road Safety has asked boda boda riders whose motorcycles were impounded over violation of traffic guidelines to go and pick them up at different police stations across the country.

According to the directorate’s spokesperson, Mr Michael Kananura, the motorcycles were impounded in efforts to bring back sanity on roads.

Mr Kananura however could not reveal how many motorcycles are parked at police stations but according to sources, they are in the hundreds since police carry out operations on boda bodas almost every day.

The traffic violations by boda boda riders include lack of reflective jackets, driving licences, crash helmets, among others.

Mr Kananura said owners of these motorcycles should come with documents that prove ownership so that they can take them since they have been parked at police stations for a long period of time.

“We have several motorcycles parked at various police stations in the country, especially in Kampala Metropolitan Area, which are not claimed for. We appeal to members of the public, if you know you have your motorcycle parked at a police station, please come it. Some motorcycles do not have any pending investigations going on them so the owners should pick them,” Mr Kananura said.

He also appealed to those whose motorcycles had been stolen to go to police stations and check if their motorcycles were there.

“Even those who lost their motorcycles should come and check on the ones parked at the police stations, they could be among them and that could be the reason why those who had them at the time we impounded them cannot come for them,” Mr Kananura said.

He added: “Those whose motorcycles’ logbooks are with banks, come and explain to the officers. They will be in consultation with the banks, and you will take your motorcycle.”