Police assures pilgrims of security

The Inspector General of Government (IGP) Martins-Okoth Ochola has instructed territorial commanders to provide security to pilgrims trekking to Namugongo for the June 3 Martyrs Day celebrations.

The police spokesperson, Mr Fred Enanga, while addressing journalists yesterday in Kampala, said the territorial commanders should ensure the safety and security of the pilgrims by escorting them, and providing protection to them while they are sleeping at churches, schools, and community centres.

“We have asked the territorial commanders to give pilgrims close protection throughout their movement. There are pilgrims moving from Kanungu, Lira, Gulu and all these are being protected by the police and sister security agencies,” Mr Enanga said.

Assistance

Mr Enanga said the police health services have deployed ambulances along the major highways to ensure that pilgrims who are worn-out and cannot endure the journey are helped.

Police also said pilgrims should remain with other pilgrims for easy coordination and close monitoring as they embark on the spiritual journey to Namugongo.

Ms Annet Kajumba, a pilgrim from Fort Portal, said she is happy about police providing them with security.