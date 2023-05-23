Police assures pilgrims of security
What you need to know:
The Inspector General of Government (IGP) Martins-Okoth Ochola has instructed territorial commanders to provide security to pilgrims trekking to Namugongo for the June 3 Martyrs Day celebrations.
The police spokesperson, Mr Fred Enanga, while addressing journalists yesterday in Kampala, said the territorial commanders should ensure the safety and security of the pilgrims by escorting them, and providing protection to them while they are sleeping at churches, schools, and community centres.
“We have asked the territorial commanders to give pilgrims close protection throughout their movement. There are pilgrims moving from Kanungu, Lira, Gulu and all these are being protected by the police and sister security agencies,” Mr Enanga said.
Assistance
Mr Enanga said the police health services have deployed ambulances along the major highways to ensure that pilgrims who are worn-out and cannot endure the journey are helped.
Police also said pilgrims should remain with other pilgrims for easy coordination and close monitoring as they embark on the spiritual journey to Namugongo.
Ms Annet Kajumba, a pilgrim from Fort Portal, said she is happy about police providing them with security.
“Security is very important during the journey because you may meet people who have bad intentions along the way like those who want to rob pilgrims. So when such people see security personnel, they will not do anything bad to us,” Ms Kajumba said.
Mr Ronald Mugisha, a pilgrim from Mbarara, said: “Even road accidents have been killing pilgrims, the security personnel will help us crossroads and guide us on when and how we can travel safely.”
The annual event pays homage to the 22 Catholic and 23 Anglican martyrs, who were executed for their faith on the orders of Kabaka Mwanga of Buganda between 1885 and 1887.