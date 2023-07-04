Police ban pedestrians from using Old Jinja Bridge at night

Police in Jinja City have banned pedestrians from using the Old Railway Bridge at night after three suspects were arrested carrying a gun in a sack.

The Bridge is South of the New Bridge and has a suspended railway line, constructed in the 1940s, which offers pedestrians a shortcut from Jinja City to Bukaya, Nyenga and Nile.

Earlier, Ssezibwa Region police spokesperson Hellen Butoto said three suspects, including a Fisheries Protection Unit officer from the UPDF were last Thursday arrested on the said Bridge with a gun in a sack.

According to Butoto, the trio was allegedly trying to cross to Jinja City from Njeru in Buikwe District and are currently being detained at Njeru Police Station pending investigations.

Kiira Region Police Spokesperson James Mubi now says the decision to suspend pedestrian movement at night was reached during a stakeholders' inter-regional security meeting between Kiira and Sezibwa regions on Monday.

“We would like to inform the general public that movement of pedestrians at Railway and Jinja Nile Bridges starts at 6am and stops at 6pm with effect from July 3, 2023 because wrong elements have taken advantage of it to promote insecurity in the region,” said Mubi.

In another development, Kiira Region has received two sniffer dogs to detect explosives at the Source of the Nile Bridge, Old Bridge (Nalubaale and Kiira) and Old Railway Bridge, according to Mubi.

Kiira Region Police Spokesperson, James Mubi. PHOTO/DENIS EDEMA

The dogs, Mubi explained, were acquired at the weekend through Richard Okullu, the Kiira Region Police Commander, to boost their investigations, especially in Bugembe, Mafubira, Namulesa, Buwekula, and Wanyange areas.