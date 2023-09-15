Police block Acholi chief , subjects from accessing Apaa

Security personel have foiled a protest led by the Acholi Paramount Chief David Onen Acana II following fresh attacks in Apaa Town.

Rwot Acan, with other locals leaders and subjects, were last weekend blocked at Pabbo Town Council in Amuru District from proceeding to Apaa over fears that the move could escalate tension in the area.

The chief and followers were protesting against the human rights abuses of residents, a week after four people were killed and four others injured by unknown assailants in Apaa. Amuru and Adjumani districts have been claiming ownership of the area, escalating the conflict for years now.

Last Saturday, Rwot Acana, accompanied by Kilak County MP Gilbert Olanya, Kitgum Municipality MP Denis Onekalit Amere, and Amuru Woman MP Lucy Akello, among other leaders, embarked on a journey to Apaa, in protest. They expected to walk from Gulu City up to Apaa Town, a distance of more than 70 kilometres.

However, on arrival at Pabbo Town Council in Amuru District, which is about 38 kilometres from Gulu City, security personnel blocked the Acholi chief and other protestors. The protestors were told to return to the palace in Bardege-Layibi Division in Gulu City from where they had initially set off.

“The traditional leader of Madi and I, together with other leaders had made a lot of effort to bring peace in Apaa but the atrocities continue unabated. I call upon the government to take effective security and protection measures for the people of Apaa as we wait for the Judicial Commission of Inquiry to begin their work,” Rwot Acana said last Saturday.

He said the people living in Apaa had been reporting about the signs of looming violence in the past few days but those concerned with security matters in Apaa did not take action.

Last month, retired chief justice Bart Katureebe, was sworn in as the chairperson of a five-member commission of inquiry to investigate the causes of the Apaa conflict.