Police block Birigwa's FDC delegates conference

The Uganda Police Force has dismissed the request by the national chairman of Forum for Democratic Party (FDC), Mr Wasswa Birigwa, to host an extraordinary delegates conference saying that said activity is not known by the party secretary general and is therefore likely to cause confusion and chaos among the population.



In a response to Mr Birigwa signed by Mr John Nuwagira on behalf of the Inspector General of Police (IGP), police said they would not provide security as requested by the applicant until the party leadership agrees on the conference.



"This is to acknowledge receipt of yours unreferenced, dated September 11, 2023 regarding the above captioned subject matter (extraordinary delegates conference)," the September 13 police letter to Mr Birigwa reads in part.

"This is also to inform you, that Uganda Police Force is equally in receipt of another communication from the Secretary General, Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) Ref; FDC 1.84/IGP/03/09/2023, dated September 12, 2023, denying any knowledge of such a meeting and complaining that, if it were to take place, it would be in direct contravention of the party constitution and an illegality," police adds.



Police further urged Mr Bigrigwa to reconcile the party position or seek resolution from the courts of law to avoid likely open conflict and possible clashes.

"Police will therefore not be ready to provide the required security for the event until the party position is harmonized," police stated.



Last month, Mr Birigwa announced an extra-ordinary national delegates’ conference of all party delegates from various parts of the country. The conference was among others, set to receive reports from the party chairman, party president, secretary general and the treasurer general.



However, this publication learnt that the organisers of the conference had mooted a plot to relieve the party president, Patrick Oboi Amuriat and the secretary general Nathan Nandala Mafabi of their duties through a vote of no confidence that was purportedly to be taken on September 19.



Speaking to this publication earlier, Mr Amuriat said they were going to ask all their delegates not to turn up for the conference, saying it is against the party rules.